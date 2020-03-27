France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until April 15 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The French authorities are extending the nationwide lockdown regime due to the spread of coronavirus infection for another two weeks - until April 15, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Friday.

"By agreement with the president of the republic, I announce today the extension of the lockdown period by two weeks, counting from next Tuesday until April 15," Philippe said following a meeting of the Council of Ministers earlier in the day.

The coronavirus epidemic in France has entered the third stage. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in France has surpassed 29,000 with 1,696 confirmed deaths.

The country has closed cafes, restaurants, cinemas and non-food stores, among other restrictive measures. Since March 17, France has also imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people.