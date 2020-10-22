UrduPoint.com
France Extends Covid Curfew To Cover 46 Million People: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:07 PM

France on Thursday extended the anti-Covid curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :France on Thursday extended the anti-Covid curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night.

The new measures will take effect from midnight on Saturday (2200 GMT on Friday), Prime Minister Jean Castex said, adding: "The coming months will be hard."

