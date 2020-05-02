France Extends Health Emergency Until July 24
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:14 PM
France on Saturday decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus for two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran said
A proposal to be put to parliament on Monday said the lifting this month of the emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying.