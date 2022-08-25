UrduPoint.com

France Extends Maintenance Of 4 Of 12 Nuclear Reactors Due To Corrosion - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 11:59 PM

France Extends Maintenance of 4 of 12 Nuclear Reactors Due to Corrosion - Reports

French energy company EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion, French media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) French energy company EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion, French media reported on Thursday.

In May, the French Nuclear Safety Authority detected traces of corrosion on 12 nuclear reactors.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the maintenance of the said four reactors was extended for several weeks at the Cattenom and Penly nuclear power plants. However, energy output in 2022 will remain at the level of 280-300 terawatt hour, as announced previously.

Currently, 32 out of 56 French nuclear reactors remain shut due to different reasons as Europe struggles with soaring energy prices, record drought and abnormal heat.

Related Topics

Europe Nuclear Drought Company May Media

Recent Stories

US Special Envoy Ready to Head to Ethiopia If Need ..

US Special Envoy Ready to Head to Ethiopia If Needed Amid Renewed Fighting - Sta ..

3 minutes ago
 Czech Universities May Switch to Remote Classes Du ..

Czech Universities May Switch to Remote Classes Due to High Electricity Costs - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Monitoring Report Last Reactors at Zaporizhzhia ..

US Monitoring Report Last Reactors at Zaporizhzhia Plant Shut Down - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Boeing's Starliner Set to Fly First Manned Mission ..

Boeing's Starliner Set to Fly First Manned Mission as Early as February 2023 - N ..

33 minutes ago
 One million Rohingya Muslims remain sheltered in B ..

One million Rohingya Muslims remain sheltered in Bangladesh, UN Chief says, as h ..

33 minutes ago
 US GDP contracted 0.6 percent in Q2, less than ini ..

US GDP contracted 0.6 percent in Q2, less than initial report

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.