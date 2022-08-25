France Extends Maintenance of 4 of 12 Nuclear Reactors Due to Corrosion - Reports

French energy company EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion, French media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) French energy company EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion, French media reported on Thursday.

In May, the French Nuclear Safety Authority detected traces of corrosion on 12 nuclear reactors.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the maintenance of the said four reactors was extended for several weeks at the Cattenom and Penly nuclear power plants. However, energy output in 2022 will remain at the level of 280-300 terawatt hour, as announced previously.

Currently, 32 out of 56 French nuclear reactors remain shut due to different reasons as Europe struggles with soaring energy prices, record drought and abnormal heat.