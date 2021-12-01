UrduPoint.com

France Extends Omicron-Linked Ban On Travel From 7 African States To Saturday - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:24 PM

France Extends Omicron-Linked Ban on Travel From 7 African States to Saturday - Diplomat

France has extended restrictions on air traffic with seven nations in southern Africa where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found until December 4, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) France has extended restrictions on air traffic with seven nations in southern Africa where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found until December 4, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.

The restrictions were introduced last Friday and extended on Sunday.

"This morning we extended the suspension of flights from seven southern African countries until Saturday," Beaune told the RTL broadcaster.

Last week, the World Health Organization recognized Omicron as a strain of concern due to the high number of mutations it contains, including 32 mutations in spike proteins, which possibly makes the new variant more transmissible and dangerous.

Related Topics

Africa World France Traffic December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Rejects Kiev's Claims About Oppression of U ..

Moscow Rejects Kiev's Claims About Oppression of Ukranians

59 seconds ago
 Why Your Next Smartphone Should Be vivo X70 Pro— ..

Why Your Next Smartphone Should Be vivo X70 Pro— Hear from Fahad Hanif

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit ..

Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Stockholm - Russian Foreig ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in D ..

Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbas - Russian Foreign Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withhe ..

ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withheld: Dilshad

17 minutes ago
 Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring ..

Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring NOTE 11 Pro with MediaTek Hel ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.