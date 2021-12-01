France Extends Omicron-Linked Ban on Travel From 7 African States to Saturday - Diplomat

France has extended restrictions on air traffic with seven nations in southern Africa where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found until December 4, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday

The restrictions were introduced last Friday and extended on Sunday.

"This morning we extended the suspension of flights from seven southern African countries until Saturday," Beaune told the RTL broadcaster.

Last week, the World Health Organization recognized Omicron as a strain of concern due to the high number of mutations it contains, including 32 mutations in spike proteins, which possibly makes the new variant more transmissible and dangerous.