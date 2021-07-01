France Extends Paid Paternity Leave to 28 Days

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced that fathers in France would get double the paid paternity leave starting Thursday.

"Paternity leave has increased from 14 days to 28. It is a new right, a big step forward for fathers and mothers! Take it and happy paternity leave to all new parents," he tweeted.

Employers will pay for three days of leave, with the rest covered through social security. If more than one kid arrives, a father will get an extra seven days of leave. Maternity leave is 16 weeks, starting with 6 weeks before birth.