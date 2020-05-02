UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Extends Virus Emergency Until July 24

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:27 PM

France extends virus emergency until July 24

France on Saturday decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus for another two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :France on Saturday decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus for another two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

A proposal to go before parliament from Monday says the lifting this month of the emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying.

The bill also lays out the quarantine conditions for people coming to France from abroad.

"We are going to have to live with the virus for a while," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said after a cabinet meeting.

"Learning to live with the virus, that's what's at stake in the coming months." The proposals cover an "information system" for those have the virus and their entourage that would operate for up to a year.

The bill will go before the Senate on Monday and the National Assembly most probably the day after, said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.

France is one of the European countries most impacted by the virus and lists 24,594 deaths from 167,346 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Interior Minister Parliament France March July From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews measures to combat coronavi ..

1 second ago

Gang busted; 24 POs caught; youth commits suicide

3 seconds ago

Pakistani nation to defeat COVID-19 pandemic with ..

4 seconds ago

400 patients tested as negative out of 647 suspect ..

6 seconds ago

KP COVID-19 testing capacity increased to 1500 per ..

3 minutes ago

Beaumont pips Pichot to World Rugby chairman post

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.