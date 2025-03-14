France eye 'supreme objective' of Six Nations as Scotland visit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A France side brimming with confidence host Scotland on Saturday with a second Six Nations title of head coach Fabien Galthie's rollercoaster tenure on the line.

A victory with four tries or more at a sold-out Stade de France would guarantee Les Bleus the trophy three years on from winning a Grand Slam.

The successes would fall among a Rugby World Cup failure, Six Nations near misses and countless off-the-field scandals.

Superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont will be sidelined from the game due to a serious knee injury he suffered in last weekend's rampant win over Ireland, having had an influential presence during France's opening four games of the competition.

Galthie said France were delighted to have their destiny in their hands at home.

"It's our supreme objective, it's what we wanted and what we succeeded in doing," he told reporters.

"It's an ambition that is becoming a reality, it's the goal."

If France fail to win then second-placed England and reigning champions Ireland in third also have a chance of lifting the trophy.

For Gregor Townsend's Scotland to claim the title for the first time since 1999, they have to win in the French capital for just a second time in 26 years and surpass Les Bleus' points difference in the standings, which is 106 against their three.

"We've not talked about that with the players," Townsend told reporters on Thursday.

"It's one of the biggest challenges, to go to Stade de France and win.

"We know that it's been very tough for us over the decades.

"This is going to be even more of a challenge, just because of the form that France are showing," he added.

Skipper Dupont's absence allows Maxime Lucu to start a Test for just an 11th time. Alongside centre Gael Fickou, they are just two changes from the 42-27 demolition in Dublin.

"There are knee injuries that hurt, and some knee injuries that hurt a lot, his injury hurts," Galthie said of Dupont's cruciate ligament tear.

"His battle right now is to deal with the pain. Our doctors are trying to control that pain.

"He'll be with us to watch the game if his pain allows," the former France captain added.

Townsend has also made two alterations to his starting lineup, after last weekend's nervy win over Wales when Scotland led by 20 points at half-time before holding off a late comeback to secure victory.

Lock Gregor Brown and No 8 Matt Fagerson are the new faces for Scotland.

"There was a disappointing feeling from us as players, that Wales scored the last try or Wales had come back in the second half, I get it," Townsend said.

"Let's not forget some of the rugby the players have played in that first 50 minutes was outstanding," the former Scotland fly-half added.

Galthie's spell in charge has been littered with statement wins and also disappointing losses.

The World Cup defeat to South Africa in 2023 and being denied the Six Nations title two years earlier due to a Scotland victory in the final game of that tournament are blotches on Galthie's record as boss.

"We have to be vigilant," Galthie said.

"I'm on always on alert, I always have my hazard lights on. I never let that up with the players.

"You can't be happy with what you've done, we have to have a mentality of taking a next step up," he added.