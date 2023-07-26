Open Menu

France Eyes New Deal With Qatar On Supply Of Rafale Fighter Jets - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 06:40 AM

France Eyes New Deal With Qatar on Supply of Rafale Fighter Jets - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) France was planning to agree on another contract to deliver 24 Rafale fighter jets to Qatar after the supply of 36 aircraft in 2015, La Tribune newspaper reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Doha may place an order for French fighter jets between 2024 and 2025, the report said. Qatar may also request that France modernize the 36 aircraft supplied in 2015 to the F4 standard.

The intention was announced during the visit of French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu to Qatar on July 17, where he met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the "strengthening of strategic partnership," among other topics, the media reported.

In 2015, Qatar and France struck a deal for the delivery of 24 Rafale aircraft worth 6.3 million Euros ($6.96 million), with Doha having purchased another 12 fighters later.

French broadcaster BFMTV has earlier reported that French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation received ten times fewer orders in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. The company was expecting to receive more orders by the end of the year, when, among other things, the deal on the supply of 26 Rafale fighters to India is finalized.

Related Topics

India France Company Visit Qatar Doha May July 2015 Media Million

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

7 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

7 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

7 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

7 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

7 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

7 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

7 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

7 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

7 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

7 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World