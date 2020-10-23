UrduPoint.com
France Faces Difficult COVID-19 Situation In Winter Favorable For Virus Spread - Scientist

France Faces Difficult COVID-19 Situation in Winter Favorable for Virus Spread - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) France will continue with the pandemic ordeal in the coming months, but expects difficult times in the coming months as winter is more conducive to the spread of COVID-19, French epidemiologist and member of the national Scientific Council Arnaud Fontanet told the BFMTV broadcaster on Friday.

France has been hit with a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, which has been regaining pace since July. On Thursday health authorities have reported a new record daily high of over 40,000 new COVID-19 infections, prompting government to impose a curfew in 56 departments across France.

"We have a much better visibility of what is happening, nevertheless we will have a difficult situation because we realize that we are entering the winter period, when the virus circulates easily," Fontanet said.

He stressed that, unlike during the first outbreak of the epidemic, France is ready for the current resurgence, because the experts now have better knowledge of its nature, and the authorities have prepared a set of measures "which make it possible to fight against the circulation of the virus," including increased testing capacity and accurate monitoring system.

Fontanet also said it was better to avoid imposing nationwide lockdown, but "everything is on the table" at local level.

As of Friday, France has reported over a million COVID-19 infections with the death toll of 34,237.

