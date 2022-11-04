France Faces Difficulties With Setting Up Military Base in Romania - Reports

France has officially completed the creation of its military base in the Romanian town of Cincu, designed to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, but has faced some difficulties in setting the base up, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday

Some of the 750 French soldiers deployed in Cincu along with 150 Belgian and Dutch troops still live under the tents, the newspaper reported.

The French military leadership does not hide the logistical difficulties associated with the arrangement of the base, where there is still no bridgehead and there are difficulties with water supply. According to the newspaper, out of 485 tents, 360 were transported from Niger, where they were brought from Mali after the withdrawal of the French military from the country.

Difficulties also occurred during the transportation of military equipment to Romania. Germany has reported refused to provide passage to a French convoy carrying Leclerc tanks, saying that vehicles exceed the maximum allowed tonnage on road and must be transported by train, which takes much longer.

Paris has delivered only about a dozen armored personnel carriers to Romania so far, the report said.

France is also responsible for commanding NATO's Mission Aigle in Romania, which was launched shortly after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Under the mission, 500 French soldiers and 300 Belgian soldiers were sent to a military base near the city of Constanta on the Black Sea coast. Later they were joined by the military from the Netherlands. In addition, the French anti-missile complex MAMBA is deployed in Romania.

According to the newspaper, the cost of operation Aigle by the end of the year could reach almost $1 billion, while the creation of the base in Cincu cost France $14.9 million.

At the same time, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a visit to Bucharest on Thursday discussed with his Romanian counterpart, Angel Tilvar, the supply of CEASAR howitzers, two Scorpene submarines, and Airbus Helicopters H225M to Romania.