UrduPoint.com

France Faces Difficulties With Setting Up Military Base In Romania - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 08:37 PM

France Faces Difficulties With Setting Up Military Base in Romania - Reports

France has officially completed the creation of its military base in the Romanian town of Cincu, designed to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, but has faced some difficulties in setting the base up, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) France has officially completed the creation of its military base in the Romanian town of Cincu, designed to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, but has faced some difficulties in setting the base up, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday.

Some of the 750 French soldiers deployed in Cincu along with 150 Belgian and Dutch troops still live under the tents, the newspaper reported.

The French military leadership does not hide the logistical difficulties associated with the arrangement of the base, where there is still no bridgehead and there are difficulties with water supply. According to the newspaper, out of 485 tents, 360 were transported from Niger, where they were brought from Mali after the withdrawal of the French military from the country.

Difficulties also occurred during the transportation of military equipment to Romania. Germany has reported refused to provide passage to a French convoy carrying Leclerc tanks, saying that vehicles exceed the maximum allowed tonnage on road and must be transported by train, which takes much longer.

Paris has delivered only about a dozen armored personnel carriers to Romania so far, the report said.

France is also responsible for commanding NATO's Mission Aigle in Romania, which was launched shortly after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Under the mission, 500 French soldiers and 300 Belgian soldiers were sent to a military base near the city of Constanta on the Black Sea coast. Later they were joined by the military from the Netherlands. In addition, the French anti-missile complex MAMBA is deployed in Romania.

According to the newspaper, the cost of operation Aigle by the end of the year could reach almost $1 billion, while the creation of the base in Cincu cost France $14.9 million.

At the same time, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a visit to Bucharest on Thursday discussed with his Romanian counterpart, Angel Tilvar, the supply of CEASAR howitzers, two Scorpene submarines, and Airbus Helicopters H225M to Romania.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Water Russia France Visit Vehicles Road Germany Paris Mali Constanta Bucharest Same Romania Niger Netherlands From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

32 seconds ago
 CM approves purchase of new CT scan, Thallium scan ..

CM approves purchase of new CT scan, Thallium scan machine for PIC

35 seconds ago
 European Parliamentarians delegation calls on Khur ..

European Parliamentarians delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

37 seconds ago
 Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh in Rom ..

Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh in Rome

4 minutes ago
 G7 agrees to help Ukraine reconstruction

G7 agrees to help Ukraine reconstruction

4 minutes ago
 Mehmood visits Pakistan Post Foundation

Mehmood visits Pakistan Post Foundation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.