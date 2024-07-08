France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

France is bracing for political uncertainty following Sunday's elections, which resulted in a hung parliament.

In a surprising turn, a leftist alliance emerged ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN), dealing a setback to Marine Le Pen's party, which had been expected to secure a stronger position, according to poll projections.

President Emmanuel Macron, who called the snap elections to clarify France's political landscape, now confronts a deeply divided parliament. The outcome, with leftists, centrists, and the far-right factions each gaining ground but no clear majority, poses challenges for governance and could diminish France's influence within the EU and globally.

The leftist New Popular Front (NFP), advocating for price controls on essential goods, a higher minimum wage, and other reforms, immediately expressed its intent to form a government. "The people's mandate must be respected," emphasized Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the hard-left faction.

While celebrations erupted among left-wing supporters in Paris, uncertainties persist over the alliance's ability to secure an absolute majority in the 577-seat assembly.

The official results are awaited, but polling agencies anticipate the leftists securing between 184-198 seats, Macron's centrists between 160-169, and the RN and its allies between 135-143.

Financial markets responded cautiously, with the euro initially dipping, reflecting concerns over potential political deadlock lasting until at least 2025.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation but will continue in an interim capacity. The Primary challenge ahead lies in whether the leftist alliance can maintain cohesion and negotiate a viable governing strategy amidst diverse ideological interests.

Macron's next steps remain uncertain, with discussions expected to center on forming a coalition capable of achieving a parliamentary majority. Meanwhile, despite gains, the RN faces disappointment as coordinated anti-RN efforts curbed its electoral advances.

France now enters a period of political flux with implications for both domestic policy-making and its global standing.

Looking forward, Le Pen views the election outcome as groundwork for future campaigns, reaffirming her candidacy for the 2027 presidential race. Voter dissatisfaction with Macron's administration, particularly concerning living costs and public services, underscored challenges for the ruling party.