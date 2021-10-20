France Faces Risk of Renewed COVID-19 Epidemic - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

France faces a real risk of resumption of the COVID-19 crisis, but at this stage it is premature to talk about the beginning of a new wave of the pandemic, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

"While it is too early to make definite conclusions, current dynamics confirm ... that the real risk of a resumption of the pandemic cannot be ruled out," Attal said at a press briefing.

Attal noted that over the week, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases went up by almost 10%, while the COVID-19 incidence rate at the national level is again approaching 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

"In hospitals and intensive care units, the number of patients (with COVID-19) is low, but it is not decreasing anymore," Attal added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 7 million COVID-19 cases in France, and over 117,000 have died.