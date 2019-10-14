(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) France is open to Russia 's presence in the Central African Republic , where it has long been involved itself, as long as it is not used as "pretext to criticize French position," French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Monday.

"France is favorable to it [Russia's presence in CAR] because we always wanted to have a European partner, a partner in the UN in car ... If Russia is present there it's very good, but under condition that it's not used as pretext to criticize French position which was the case in the beginning," Bermann said at a Valdai Discussion Club meeting.