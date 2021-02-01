UrduPoint.com
France Feels Need To Adjust Agenda Of 5 UNSC Members' Summit - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:21 PM

As a planned summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council was pushed back to 2021, its agenda needs to be adjusted, including given the new administration in the United States, French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy told RIA Novosti in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) As a planned summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council was pushed back to 2021, its agenda needs to be adjusted, including given the new administration in the United States, French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy told RIA Novosti in an interview.

In early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent members gather for a summit.

"Unfortunately, the sanitary and epidemiological crisis prevented us from holding this summit in 2020, when we celebrated the 75th anniversary of the UN. However, we continue to make efforts together with Russia, which a few days ago in the person of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed the priority of holding this summit in person, as soon as the sanitary situation allows," Levy said.

The agenda, however, will also need to be updated, according to the diplomat.

"It is necessary to clarify the agenda though for the meeting to be useful. Certainly, the changes in Washington are a new and decisive factor that should be taken into account," the ambassador added.

France, in turn, has a "very positive" attitude to the idea of holding such a meeting, he noted.

