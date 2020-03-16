France Fines Tech Giant Apple Record $1.2 Billion - Antitrust Authorities

France's antitrust authorities have ordered US tech giant Apple to pay a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine for anti-competitive behavior, the watchdog said on Monday in a statement

"Apple is accused of introducing three anti-competitive methods in its network of electronic products distribution [excluding iPhone] in France," the statement said.

France also fined two wholesalers Apple's partners for agreeing on prices. The antitrust authorities fined Ingram Micro on 62.9 million Euros and Tech Data on 76.1 million euros.

According to Isabelle de Silva, the president of the French antitrust authority, this is the record-breaking fine in France.