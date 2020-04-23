UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Fines US Hedge Fund Elliott Over Takeover Fight

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:30 AM

France fines US hedge fund Elliott over takeover fight

The French markets regulator said Wednesday that it had imposed a 20 million euro fine on US hedge fund Elliott Management, accusing it of "inaccuracies" during its bid to block a takeover deal five years ago

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The French markets regulator said Wednesday that it had imposed a 20 million euro fine on US hedge fund Elliott Management, accusing it of "inaccuracies" during its bid to block a takeover deal five years ago.

Elliott, run by top Republican donor Paul Singer, was also found to have obstructed the inquiry launched by the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) after the battle.

With a value equivalent to $21.8 million, it was the highest fine ever handed out by the AMF, matching recent penalties for Morgan Stanley and the French bank Natixis in separate cases.

In 2015, Elliott started buying up shares in Norbert Dentressangle, a French shipping and logistics group that was the target of a takeover offer from its American rival XPO.

The AMF said Elliott misled regulators by saying it had used contracts for difference (CFD), a derivative financial instrument settled in cash, to acquire its 9.2 percent stake big enough to block the full takeover.

But Elliott had in fact used equity swaps, settled in shares, and later failed to declare on time its intentions in the takeover battle.

"The inaccurate reportings... were intended to conceal from the market, for as long as possible, the strategy of blocking the squeeze-out offer in order to negotiate a reassessment of XPO's offer price," the regulator said.

Elliott's moves set off a legal battle that ended only last year, when the fund agreed to sell XPO its stake at a 20 percent premium to the original offer price.

It was the AMF's second big fine against Elliott: In 2014, it ordered a 16 million euro penalty -- a record in France at the time -- over an insider trading case.

Singer, the fund's founder, has a long history of buying stakes in companies and then aggressively pushing for changes since 1977, and now has around $40 billion under management.

Elliott was also one of the so called "vulture funds" that bought up sovereign debt issued by Argentina after its devastating economic crisis and default in 2001, sparking a dispute that was settled only 15 years later with payouts totalling more than $9 billion.

Most recently, Elliott acquired a stake in Twitter shares, which US media reports said was part of a campaign to force out its CEO Jack Dorsey.

Last month, Dorsey said he was reconsidering his plan to spend up to six months a year working from Africa, reportedly in response to Elliott's pressure.

Related Topics

Africa Twitter France Fine Bank Stanley Price Argentina Euro 2015 Market Media From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.