France flies in workers to pick Covid-threatened fruit

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Moroccan labourers will be airlifted to Corsica this week as the French Mediterranean island races to save its clementine harvest in the face of coronavirus restrictions.

With the EU's external borders closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, farmers in southern Europe have found themselves bereft of seasonal workers from north Africa, who migrate north annually to pick fruit and vegetables.

Corsican farmers, who feared seeing their citrus fruit rot on the tree, chartered five flights to fly in 902 Moroccan workers after convincing French authorities to grant them special leave to enter the country, immigration authority chief Didier Leschi, told AFP.

"All the Moroccan workers will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival and departure, as well as seven days after their arrival," Leschi said.