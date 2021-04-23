UrduPoint.com
France, G5 Sahel 'support' Chad's Transition'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:20 PM

France, G5 Sahel 'support' Chad's transition'

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :France and its allies fighting a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel on Friday backed moves to install slain Chad president Idriss Deby Itno's son as head of a transitional military government, the French presidency said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger jointly met with General Mahamat Idriss Deby before the funeral of his father, a presidential official said.

The leaders expressed a "unity of views," saying they "stood by Chad and expressed their joint support for the process of civilian-military transition, for the stability of the region", the source said.

