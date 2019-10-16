France, Germany Agree Exports Control Rules for New-Generation Weaponry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) France and Germany on Wednesday signed an agreement on arms exports control mechanisms for joint development programs, according to a statement by the French government.

German restrictions on arms exports to non-NATO countries have hampered lucrative French arms deals for a long time.

"Thus, important barriers were removed in order to continue the development of new- generation tanks and combat aircraft," the statement said.

According to the statement, the signed agreement "confirms the mutual trust between Paris and Berlin, creating conditions for the success of joint programs."

In February, French Defense Minister Florence Parley and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced a project worth 65 million Euros (about $72 mln) to build a new-generation fighter jet, refereed to as SCAF.