UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany Agree Exports Control Rules For New-Generation Weaponry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

France, Germany Agree Exports Control Rules for New-Generation Weaponry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) France and Germany on Wednesday signed an agreement on arms exports control mechanisms for joint development programs, according to a statement by the French government.

German restrictions on arms exports to non-NATO countries have hampered lucrative French arms deals for a long time.

"Thus, important barriers were removed in order to continue the development of new- generation tanks and combat aircraft," the statement said.

According to the statement, the signed agreement "confirms the mutual trust between Paris and Berlin, creating conditions for the success of joint programs."

In February, French Defense Minister Florence Parley and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced a project worth 65 million Euros (about $72 mln) to build a new-generation fighter jet, refereed to as SCAF.

Related Topics

Exports France German Germany Paris Berlin Florence February Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed for new master plan of Karachi

3 minutes ago

Elements challenging writ of govt to be treated wi ..

3 minutes ago

Slim 52% Majority of US Voters Wants Trump Impeach ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC Concerned by Dispersion of Terrorists During ..

3 minutes ago

'Didbetes specialist nurse necessary for proper pa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.