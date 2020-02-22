UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany Call For Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:10 AM

France, Germany Call for Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib - Macron

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and he were calling on parties to the Syrian conflict to respect the ceasefire in the province of Idlib amid the ongoing escalation of tensions in the region.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that militants supported by Turkish artillery had breached the defense positions of the Syrian army near the villages of Qmenas and Nerab in Idlib. Russia's Su-24 jet opened fire at the militants, helping the Syrian troops to repel the advancing fighters. The Turkish Defense Ministry later reported that two Turkish soldiers had been killed and five injured in an air attack in Idlib, adding that over 50 Syrians had been killed as a result of return fire.

"We believe that this situation [escalation of tensions in Idlib] could be settled only via a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities," Macron said at a press conference in Brussels on late Friday.

He described the situation in Idlib as dangerous, adding that the current hostilities may result in a further uncontrolled escalation of violence.

"We know that today Idlib is facing a humanitarian disaster amid the ongoing offensive of the forces loyal to the [Syrian] regime, backed by Russia," the French leader said, adding that the hostilities left some hospitals and offices of non-governmental organizations ruined.

Macron also called for resuming the political settlement and Istanbul-format talks, which involve France, Germany, Russia and Turkey.

Idlib remains the last stronghold of militants and terrorists in Syria. In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in the province, but militants continued to stage attacks on the Syrian government troops and civilians, which resulted in a new offensive of Damascus in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey France German Damascus Germany Brussels Idlib Angela Merkel May September 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

3 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

3 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

3 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

3 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.