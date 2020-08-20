UrduPoint.com
France, Germany Call For Stability In Eastern Mediterranean, Stand By European Sovereignty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

France, Germany Call for Stability in Eastern Mediterranean, Stand by European Sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) France and Germany pursue stability in the Eastern Mediterranean amid tensions caused by Turkey's drilling activities in areas which Greece and Cyprus claim as their territory, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

 Macron spoke at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following talks in France's Bregancon.

"We would like to preserve the European sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean. Germany and France share solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, but at the same time we want to ensure the stability of the region," Macron said.

More Stories From World

