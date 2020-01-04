France, Germany, China Agree on Importance of De-Escalation in Middle East - Paris

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Paris, Berlin and Beijing share a similar view on the need to de-escalate the situation in the middle East, the French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, following Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's phone conversations with his German and Chinese counterparts, Heiko Maas and Wang Yi.

"This Saturday, January 4, I spoke over the phone with my colleagues, Heiko Maas from Germany and Wang Yi from China," the statement said.

The ministry also added that Le Drian expressed concerns over recent rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

"I acknowledge that France fully shares with Germany the main goal of de-escalation and preservation of the Vienna Agreement ... I was also able to verify the similarity of the views of France and China on strengthening our joint efforts aimed at preventing the growth of tension and facilitating de-escalation," Le Drian said, as cited by the foreign ministry.

He added that Paris and Beijing agreed over the issue of maintaining stability and sovereignty of Iraq and the security of the region as a whole.

On Friday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while the Iranian leadership has called the attack a heinous crime and vowed to take revenge.