France, Germany Consider Minsk Agreements Implementation Only Solution In Donbas- Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

France and Germany consider the implementation of Minsk agreements to be the only solution to the conflict in Donbas, French Ambassador Pierre Levy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) France and Germany consider the implementation of Minsk agreements to be the only solution to the conflict in Donbas, French Ambassador Pierre Levy said on Monday.

"On this issue (the Minsk agreements), France and Germany are directing their efforts within the Normandy format to their full implementation, they remain the only base for resolving the conflict in Donbas," Levy told reporters.

