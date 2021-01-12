France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach Lasting Peace in Eastern Ukraine - Paris

France and Germany continue their efforts within the so-called Normandy Four format to reach a lasting peace in eastern Ukraine and call for the implementation of the commitments made at the 2019 Paris summit, a representative of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Germany announced the start of talks between political directors from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in Berlin. The debate will focus on the progress in ending the seven-year-long war based on resolutions adopted at the 2019 Paris summit.

"France, along with Germany, continues efforts within the Normandy format to achieve a just and lasting peace in eastern Ukraine. In this context, we are working on the implementation of the decisions reached at the Normandy format summit, which took place in Paris on December 9, 2019, and allowed the negotiation process to resume the settlement of the conflict," the diplomat said at a briefing when asked about the current meeting.

The two countries also called on all parties involved to fulfill their commitments in good faith and continue the constructive discussion of the agenda agreed upon at the summit, the representative added.

During the 2019 summit held after a three-year hiatus, the Normandy group adopted a joint communique, as well as agreed to meet in Berlin in four months to continue efforts toward Donbas peace. The communique affirmed the Minsk accords as the basis for the crisis settlement, envisioned the separation of forces in three new locations across Donbas, and called for a ceasefire.

The Berlin summit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving some tasks set by the Paris summit unfulfilled.