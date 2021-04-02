France, Germany in Talks to Find Consensus on Nord Stream 2 - French Diplomat

France and Germany have different stands on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe and are negotiating in a bid to find consensus view, the French foreign ministry's state secretary, Clement Beaune, said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) France and Germany have different stands on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe and are negotiating in a bid to find consensus view, the French foreign ministry's state secretary, Clement Beaune, said on Friday.

"As the president [Emmanuel Macron] said a year ago, we have concerns regarding this project, as it makes us dependent on Russia," Beaune said on the BFMTV broadcaster, adding that France is discussing the energy project with Germany.

"Initially, we have different views, it sometimes happens in Europe. We are making effort to achieve consensus ... in order not to become disconnected," Beaune continued.