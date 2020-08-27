UrduPoint.com
France, Germany Join Nations Tightening Controls To Halt Virus Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:05 PM

Germany and France drew up tougher rules on Thursday in line with a growing number of countries battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections with Paris making masks obligatory in all public places in a bid to curb a rise of new cases in the city

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany and France drew up tougher rules on Thursday in line with a growing number of countries battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections with Paris making masks obligatory in all public places in a bid to curb a rise of new cases in the city.

European countries are seeing an increase in infections even as they struggle to balance new restrictions against the need for their economies to recover from the devastating impact of the first round of lockdowns.

Britain, South Korea and Rwanda are also tightening their restrictions as fears rise of a return to the draconian anti-virus curbs put in place earlier in the year.

The pandemic has killed more than 826,000 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year and more than 24 million infections have been recorded.

Germany, the European Union's biggest economy, will impose tougher rules onmask wearing and keep football fans out of stadiums until at the least the end of theyear, under a draft proposal seen by AFP.

