France, Germany Not Doing Enough to Make Ukraine Honor Minsk Peace Deal - Militia Leader

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast says France and Germany are failing to make Kiev to live up to its commitments under the Minsk peace deal.

"The guarantor states, France and Germany, are not doing everything in their power, which they could and should do as guarantor states... Minsk agreements are in place, it says they are inviolable, but nothing is being done," Pushilin told Sputnik in an interview.

The Normandy Four format , which includes Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine, was established in June 2014 to mediate the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, after the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev in February of that year.

Kiev launched a special military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) in 2014.

In 2015, the Normandy Four negotiated the so-called Minsk II protocol which stipulated a ceasefire in Donbas and sought a long-term political resolution to the conflict. During a Normandy summit in Paris in late 2019, all sides agreed that the Minsk agreements remained the basis of Donbas conflict resolution. However, despite the peace efforts, the Donbas conflict remains unresolved.