The foreign ministers of France and Germany pledged millions of euros in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday to help it rebuild crucial infrastructure, ensure investment and prepare for the coming cold season

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The foreign ministers of France and Germany pledged millions of euros in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday to help it rebuild crucial infrastructure, ensure investment and prepare for the coming cold season.

Top French diplomat Catherine Colonna told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London that her ministry would allocate an extra 40 million euros ($43.7 million) in emergency funding for Ukraine this year.

"This support will be primarily for emergency reconstruction of crucial infrastructure, health equipment and, if needed, emergency resilience in anticipation of the next winter," she told the televised donor conference

The minister also announced that a new investment insurance mechanism would be created to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

She said France was also working on a multiyear assistance package that would include long-term humanitarian, economic and financial assistance, mostly in the form of grants.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that her country would send 381 million euros' worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine to assist it in recovery efforts following the devastating breach of the Kakhovka dam in early June, which left large swathes of land underwater.

The European Investment Bank, the main EU lender, has meanwhile promised to provide an 840-million-euro lifeline to Ukraine in 2023 to assist it in the reconstruction of water supply and treatment infrastructure, transport networks, schools and hospitals, the Ukrainian communities ministry said.