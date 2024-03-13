Open Menu

France, Germany, Poland To Hold Talks On Ukraine: Warsaw

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM

France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The leaders of France, Germany and Poland will hold emergency talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Friday, the Polish prime minister announced following discussions on the war-torn country in Washington.

Poland, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, has repeatedly urged its Western partners to up their spending on military aid as Kyiv fends off a Russian invasion.

Poland's president and prime minister met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, shortly after the US leader announced an emergency stopgap package to Ukraine.

"On Friday... I will be in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about this situation," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told state broadcaster TVP late Tuesday.

He called an "emergency and unplanned" summit of the Weimar Triangle, a format of French, German and Polish cooperation that was initially created in 1991.

Under its new pro-EU government, Poland has sought to strengthen cooperation with Berlin and Paris as the war in Ukraine enters a third year.

"In my opinion, these three capitals have the task and the power to mobilise all of Europe" to provide Ukraine with fresh aid, Tusk said.

mmp/amj/yad

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Washington France German Germany Paris Berlin Poland All Government

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

13 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

54 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

15 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

15 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

15 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

15 hours ago

More Stories From World