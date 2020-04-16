UrduPoint.com
France, Germany Praise Donbas Detainee Exchange - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

France, Germany Praise Donbas Detainee Exchange - Statement

The detainee exchange between Kiev and Donbas is an important step in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the foreign ministries of France and Germany said Thursday in a joint statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The detainee exchange between Kiev and Donbas is an important step in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the foreign ministries of France and Germany said Thursday in a joint statement.

"Today's exchange of detainees linked to the conflict is an important step in the implementation of Minsk agreements and the agreements of the summit in Paris of December 9, 2019. France and Germany welcome the effort made by the trilateral contact group under the leadership of Ambassador Heidi Grau which made this exchange possible," the statement read.

