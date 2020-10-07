UrduPoint.com
France, Germany Preparing Sanctions Against Russia's GRU Over Navalny Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:42 PM

The authorities of France and Germany are preparing a package of sanctions against Russia over the situation with Alexey Navalny, Reuters reported, citing diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The authorities of France and Germany are preparing a package of sanctions against Russia over the situation with Alexey Navalny, Reuters reported, citing diplomats.

It is expected that restrictive measures may affect representatives of military intelligence GRU, the agency said, citing two diplomats.

According to the agency's sources, France and Germany will propose the introduction of sanctions to European partners this week, in anticipation of the meeting of the foreign ministers of EU countries, which will be held on October 12.

More Stories From World

