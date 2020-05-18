UrduPoint.com
France, Germany Propose 500 Bn Euro Economic Relaunch Plan: Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :France and Germany on Monday proposed a 500 billion euro ($542 billion) fund to finance the relaunch of the European Union's economy, which is facing the biggest post-war crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To support a sustainable recovery that reestablishes and reinforces growth in the EU, Germany and France back the creation of an ambitious, temporary and targeted recovery fund," said a joint statement, adding that it would be financed partly by "borrowing from the market in the name of the EU".

