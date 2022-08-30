France, Germany Propose Measures in EU to Fight Alleged "Propaganda" in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) France and Germany, in an unofficial document drafted ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on the visa issue, propose measures in the European Union to fight alleged "propaganda" in Russia, which include courses distributed on social networks and tools to circumvent censorship, Bloomberg reported.

The joint document, drafted by EU technical experts, says the EU should continue exploring "creative ways" to allow for the dissemination of what it calls "independent" information to and within Russia.

Paris and Berlin also call for open channels of communication with Moscow despite broadening sanctions against Russian officials and continued military and financial support for Kiev.

The proposed plan envisions funding Russian-language media literacy courses, which could be disseminated by video bloggers on YouTube, Telegram and Vkontakte. The plan also suggests using "technical measures against Russian censorship, i.e. via an internet Censorship Circumvention Hub," and providing Russian-language content for Russians abroad.

The EU top diplomats are expected to discuss visa restrictions for Russians at an informal meeting in Prague on August 30-31.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.