UrduPoint.com

France, Germany Propose Measures In EU To Fight Alleged "Propaganda" In Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 10:00 AM

France, Germany Propose Measures in EU to Fight Alleged "Propaganda" in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) France and Germany, in an unofficial document drafted ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on the visa issue, propose measures in the European Union to fight alleged "propaganda" in Russia, which include courses distributed on social networks and tools to circumvent censorship, Bloomberg reported.

The joint document, drafted by EU technical experts, says the EU should continue exploring "creative ways" to allow for the dissemination of what it calls "independent" information to and within Russia.

Paris and Berlin also call for open channels of communication with Moscow despite broadening sanctions against Russian officials and continued military and financial support for Kiev.

The proposed plan envisions funding Russian-language media literacy courses, which could be disseminated by video bloggers on YouTube, Telegram and Vkontakte. The plan also suggests using "technical measures against Russian censorship, i.e. via an internet Censorship Circumvention Hub," and providing Russian-language content for Russians abroad.

The EU top diplomats are expected to discuss visa restrictions for Russians at an informal meeting in Prague on August 30-31.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Germany Prague Berlin Kiev United States Hub August Visa YouTube Media Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

41 minutes ago
 Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

9 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

9 hours ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.