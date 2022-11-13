UrduPoint.com

France-Germany Relations 'Driving Force' For Europe - Colonna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 03:00 AM

France-Germany Relations 'Driving Force' for Europe - Colonna

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agree that relations between the two countries are the moving force for Europe.

"They (Scholz and Macron) share the conviction that the relationship between France and Germany is the driving force for Europe. The war in Ukraine, the energy crisis is disrupting our way of thinking, but there is nothing that cannot be resolved through dialogue. When France and Germany come to an agreement, this often represents a middle point of balance within the EU," Colonna told Le Parisien in a Saturday interview.

According to the foreign minister, France and Germany will work on improving relations. Colonna said she was going to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on November 21, while French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was going to visit Berlin on November 25.

France and Germany, two leading EU countries, were supposed to hold a joint cabinet meeting in late October but ended up postponing it until January, reportedly due to differences on energy and defense issues. Instead, it was replaced with a working lunch in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. All of this added to the ongoing concerns regarding relations between Paris and Berlin being at a low point and eroding.

Thomas Fazi, an author and researcher, told Sputnik earlier this month that the Franco-German axis has never been about promoting European interests, focusing instead on strengthening the hand of the EU executive and forcing austerity on weaker member states.

