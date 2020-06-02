France, Germany Seek UN to Resume In-Person Security Council Meetings - German Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Germany and France would like the UN Security Council to resume in-person meetings during their presidency over that body following a pause taken amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said in a press briefing.

In June, France will assume the presidency over the UN Security Council and Germany will assume it in July.

"We want to go back in the [UN Security Council] chamber," Heusgen said on Monday.

"We believe that having meetings in person is important and in-person diplomacy cannot be replaced by virtual meetings."

Heusgen said they already approached UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the possibility to resume in-person meetings at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

The UN Security Council has been meeting online since the middle of March, when New York became the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.