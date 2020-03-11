France and Germany should discuss the Syrian crisis settlement directly with Damascus rather than with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview, calling on European officials to "wake up to reality" and change their attitude toward Syria, which has been fighting terrorism for the European benefit

"I think [for] France and Germany [it] is about time to understand that if they want to deal or if they want to play a role in bringing peace to Syria they should talk to Syria and not to Erdogan," the presidential adviser said.

Syria and Europe face a common threat of terrorism, Shaaban said.

"Syria has been fighting terrorism really on behalf of the Syrian people but to the benefit of Europe and of the entire world. And it is about time European officials wake up to reality and behave differently towards Syria," the presidential adviser said.

In addition, Shaaban recalled the words of President Bashar Assad, who said that only those who supported Damascus during the conflict would be welcome to participate in Syria's rebuilding.

Speaking of allies, the presidential adviser underscored Russia's role.

"Russia is an ally, is a partner, is a country that is dear to the Syrian people," Shaaban said.