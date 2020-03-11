UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany Should Discuss Peace Process Directly With Syria - Assad's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:42 PM

France, Germany Should Discuss Peace Process Directly With Syria - Assad's Adviser

France and Germany should discuss the Syrian crisis settlement directly with Damascus rather than with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview, calling on European officials to "wake up to reality" and change their attitude toward Syria, which has been fighting terrorism for the European benefit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) France and Germany should discuss the Syrian crisis settlement directly with Damascus rather than with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview, calling on European officials to "wake up to reality" and change their attitude toward Syria, which has been fighting terrorism for the European benefit.

"I think [for] France and Germany [it] is about time to understand that if they want to deal or if they want to play a role in bringing peace to Syria they should talk to Syria and not to Erdogan," the presidential adviser said.

Syria and Europe face a common threat of terrorism, Shaaban said.

"Syria has been fighting terrorism really on behalf of the Syrian people but to the benefit of Europe and of the entire world. And it is about time European officials wake up to reality and behave differently towards Syria," the presidential adviser said.

In addition, Shaaban recalled the words of President Bashar Assad, who said that only those who supported Damascus during the conflict would be welcome to participate in Syria's rebuilding.

Speaking of allies, the presidential adviser underscored Russia's role.

"Russia is an ally, is a partner, is a country that is dear to the Syrian people," Shaaban said.

Related Topics

World Syria Russia Europe France Damascus Germany Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

6 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

6 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

6 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran K ..

5 minutes ago

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.