UrduPoint.com

France, Germany Supplying Caesar, Milan Artillery Systems To Ukraine - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 10:04 PM

France, Germany Supplying Caesar, Milan Artillery Systems to Ukraine - Macron

France and Germany have been supplying Ukraine with Caesar truck-mounted gun-howitzers and Milan anti-tank guided missile systems, French President Emmanuel Macron said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) France and Germany have been supplying Ukraine with Caesar truck-mounted gun-howitzers and Milan anti-tank guided missile systems, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We continue to deliver a substantial number of equipment, from Milans to Ceasars and other types of weapons.

I think we must continue down this path," he said in an interview with the Ouest-France and Corriere della Serra dailies and the Funke media group.

Asked about whether he shared the opinion that Europe should send heavy weapons to Ukraine, including German-made Leopard 2 tanks, Macron said that European allies were aligned but did not interfere in one another's policies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been criticized abroad for refusing to give Ukraine battle tanks. He argued this week that Bundeswehr had maxed-out the weapons it could deliver to Ukraine from its own stock.

