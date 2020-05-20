UrduPoint.com
France, Germany Support Idea To Hold Normandy Summit When Pandemic Slows Down - Zelenskyy

France, Germany Support Idea to Hold Normandy Summit When Pandemic Slows Down - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) French and German leaders support the idea to hold a Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement when the global COVID-19 situation improves, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"We have discussed this both with Germany and France, and everyone agrees that a Normandy-format meeting should be held as soon as the COVID-19 [pandemic] slows down," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed readiness for Donbas peace talks in any format.

"I am ready for any format that can bring us closer to the end of the war and to the return of our territories and people. I do not care, we need result," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that he had not held any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently, as both countries now focus on COVID-19 response. He also said that dialogue was "inevitable."

"We need to talk, we need to reach agreement," Zelenskyy said.

