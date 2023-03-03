UrduPoint.com

France, Germany To Host Charles III On First State Visits As King

Published March 03, 2023

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :King Charles III will make his state first state visits as UK monarch when he travels to France and Germany later this month, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The choice of the two European nations and close allies is widely seen as an attempt to build post-Brexit bridges and an acknowledgement of the affection the late Queen Elizabeth II had for France.

The visits will take place from March 26 to March 31, ahead of the king's coronation on May 6.

The tour "will celebrate Britain's relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," the palace said.

Charles and his wife Camilla will be in France from March 26 to March 29, and will join President Emmanuel Macron for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The king will make an address at the French Senate, while Camilla and the French first lady Brigitte Macron will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musee d'Orsay.

The royal couple will then be guests of honour at a state banquet hosted by the Macrons at the Palace of Versailles, and will also pay a visit to Bordeaux in southwestern France.

While there, Charles will "witness first-hand the devastation caused by last summer's wildfires" on the outskirts of Bordeaux and visit an organic vineyard, the palace said.

The visit will take place shortly after a first trip to France by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on March 10 for a bilateral summit.

