France, Germany, UK Ask IAEA to Demand Explanations From Iran Over JCPOA Breaches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) France, Germany and the United Kingdom have addressed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a joint statement calling for holding Iran accountable for the violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, specifically with regard to the uranium enrichment levels and use of restricted centrifuges.

On Wednesday, Iran confirmed that it had fired up IR-2m centrifuges at a fuel enrichment facility in the central Natanz city. Such advanced centrifuges are banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that Iran signed in exchange for international sanction relief.

"In order to alleviate concerns over possible undeclared and unaccounted for nuclear material and activities, it is of critical importance that Iran should promptly provide a full and accurate explanation to the Agency on this issue, as well as on other safeguards-related issues being currently investigated by the Agency," the statement read.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom ” normally referred to as the E3 group within the nuclear deal ” cited specifically concerns over Iran using "hundreds of IR-2m, IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges" and introducing new centrifuges not authorized under the JCPOA, as well as possibly conducting nuclear research and development activities at undeclared sites.

E3 also expressed concerns about Iran enriching uranium above the 3.67-percent JCPOA limit, as well as progressively increasing its low-enriched uranium stockpile, including at facilities that have no credible civilian use. The stockpile's size has now reached 2,443 kilograms (5,385 Pounds), which is 12 times the agreed limit, according to the statement.

"It is now critical that Iran immediately reverses its steps and returns to full compliance with the JCPoA without further delay. We remain committed to working with all JCPoA participants to find a diplomatic way forward and we intend to pursue these discussions within the framework of the JCPoA," the European countries said.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal turned short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.