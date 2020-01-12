France, Germany, UK Committed to JCPOA, Call on Iran to Return to Compliance - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement on Sunday that they remained committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and urged Tehran to cancel all measures that go against the Iran nuclear deal.

"We stay committed to JCPOA and its preservation; we call on Iran to cancel all measures incompatible with the agreement," the statement, released by the Elysee Palace's press office, read.

Paris, Berlin and London also urged Tehran to refrain from further proliferation and reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue with Iran in order to maintain stability in the region.