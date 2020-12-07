(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are concerned over Iran's plan to set up new centrifuges in the town of Natanz, which goes against the nuclear deal, the three countries' foreign ministries said Monday in a joint statement.

"The recent announcement by Iran of its plan to install three new cascades of advanced centrifuges at the plant for� enriching uranium in Natanz is against the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA and truly worrying," the statement, published by the French Foreign Ministry, read.

The three countries are also concerned over the law that was recently adopted by the Iranian parliament and, if enacted, could result in serious restriction on the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran's nuclear industry.

"If Iran really wants to leave the room for diplomacy, it should not enforce these measures," the statement read.