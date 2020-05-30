UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany, UK, EU Regret US Decision To Cancel Waivers For Iran Nuclear Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

France, Germany, UK, EU Regret US Decision to Cancel Waivers for Iran Nuclear Sanctions

France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union regret the US decision to cancel sanction waivers for peaceful nuclear projects Iran is allowed to develop under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a joint communique released by the French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union regret the US decision to cancel sanction waivers for peaceful nuclear projects Iran is allowed to develop under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a joint communique released by the French Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would end the waivers that allowed foreign companies to work on Iran's peaceful nuclear projects as stipulated in the nuclear deal, after a 60-day wind-down period. The United States will provide a 90-day extension for the sanctions waiver for foreign entities engaged in work at the first unit of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The decision was already criticized by Russia and China.

"We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project.

These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities," the statement read.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

However, on May 8, 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and placing sanctions on Iranian petroleum industries.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Arak Tehran United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 All From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation report explores future of ..

1 minute ago

Italy's Fognini has surgery on both ankles

1 minute ago

Malawi president lashes out against poll nullifica ..

1 minute ago

NCOC seeks provinces' feedback on negative list fo ..

1 minute ago

Swift Deployment of COVID-19 Care System Allowed R ..

1 minute ago

Chinese young man devotes three years to improving ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.