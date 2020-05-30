France, Germany, UK, EU Regret US Decision to Cancel Waivers for Iran Nuclear Sanctions

France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union regret the US decision to cancel sanction waivers for peaceful nuclear projects Iran is allowed to develop under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a joint communique released by the French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union regret the US decision to cancel sanction waivers for peaceful nuclear projects Iran is allowed to develop under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a joint communique released by the French Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would end the waivers that allowed foreign companies to work on Iran's peaceful nuclear projects as stipulated in the nuclear deal, after a 60-day wind-down period. The United States will provide a 90-day extension for the sanctions waiver for foreign entities engaged in work at the first unit of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The decision was already criticized by Russia and China.

"We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project.

These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities," the statement read.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

However, on May 8, 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and placing sanctions on Iranian petroleum industries.