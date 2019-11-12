UrduPoint.com
France, Germany, UK Express Concern Over Uranium Enrichment At Fordow - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) France, Britain and Germany are gravely concerned about the resumption of uranium enrichment activities at Iran's Fordow underground facility and urge Iran to return to full implementation of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a joint statement released on Monday.

"The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union are extremely concerned by the latest announcements that Iran is restarting uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility, as confirmed by the IAEA in its November 11 report," the statement says. 

According to E3 top diplomats and EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini, "Iran's action is inconsistent with the JCPOA's clear provisions on Fordow and has potentially severe proliferation implications. It represents a regrettable acceleration of Iran's disengagement from commitments under the JCPOA.

"

Paris, Berlin and London also called on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA within the framework of the JCPoA and in accordance with all its nuclear obligations, in particular its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol.

Tehran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8. Last week, Iran embarked on the fourth stage of curtailing its commitments. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

Iran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if European signatories to the deal ensure the country's interests, first of all those economic, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

