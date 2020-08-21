UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany, UK Jointly Reject US' Initiative To Reinstate Int'l Sanctions On Iran

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:20 AM

France, Germany, UK Jointly Reject US' Initiative to Reinstate Int'l Sanctions on Iran

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) France, Germany and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Thursday to deny support to the United States' initiative of reinstating international sanctions on Iran by invoking the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) to invoke the JCPOA snapback mechanism under UNSC Resolution 2231, claiming Iran's non-compliance with the deal.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom ("the E3") note that the US ceased to be a participant to the JCPoA following their withdrawal from the deal on 8 May, 2018.  Our position regarding the effectiveness of the US notification pursuant to resolution 2231 has consequently been very clearly expressed to the Presidency and all UNSC members. We cannot therefore support this action which is incompatible with our current efforts to support the JCPoA," the statement read.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Nuclear France Germany United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

2 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

1 hour ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

1 hour ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

1 hour ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.