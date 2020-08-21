PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) France, Germany and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Thursday to deny support to the United States' initiative of reinstating international sanctions on Iran by invoking the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) to invoke the JCPOA snapback mechanism under UNSC Resolution 2231, claiming Iran's non-compliance with the deal.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom ("the E3") note that the US ceased to be a participant to the JCPoA following their withdrawal from the deal on 8 May, 2018. Our position regarding the effectiveness of the US notification pursuant to resolution 2231 has consequently been very clearly expressed to the Presidency and all UNSC members. We cannot therefore support this action which is incompatible with our current efforts to support the JCPoA," the statement read.