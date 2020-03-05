(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) France, Germany and the United Kingdom requested to address at the UN Security Council on Thursday the most recent missile launch by North Korea, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Germany, France and the United Kingdom requested to discuss tomorrow the recent North Korea' launch at the Security Council under the 'any other business' agenda," the source said.

On Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang has fired two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan following a months-long hiatus.