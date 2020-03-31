UrduPoint.com
France, Germany, UK Say INSTEX Concludes 1st Transaction To Export Medical Goods To Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:14 PM

France, Germany, UK Say INSTEX Concludes 1st Transaction to Export Medical Goods to Iran

France, Germany, UK have confirmed that INSTEX mechanism, which is designed to allow countries to bypass US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, has successfully concluded its first transaction to facilitate the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran, according to a statement released by the German Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) France, Germany, UK have confirmed that INSTEX mechanism, which is designed to allow countries to bypass US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, has successfully concluded its first transaction to facilitate the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran, according to a statement released by the German Foreign Office

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom confirm that INSTEX has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran.

INSTEX and its Iranian counterpart STFI will work on more transactions and enhancing the mechanism," the statement said.

