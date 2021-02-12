UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany, UK Says Concerned Over Iran's Uranium Metal Production

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

France, Germany, UK Says Concerned Over Iran's Uranium Metal Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) France, Germany and the United Kingdom said Friday they were concerned over Iran's production of uranium metal, as confirmed by the IAEA, and remarked that it was banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, note with grave concern the recent confirmation by the IAEA that Iran is producing uranium metal in violation of the JCPoA.

Under the JCPoA, Iran committed not to engage in producing or acquiring uranium metal or to conduct research and development on uranium metallurgy for 15 years," the three countries said in a joint statement.

Iran "has no credible civilian justification for these activities, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon," the statement read.

Berlin, Paris and London called on Tehran to stop these activities and avoid any new steps that might be non-compliant with the JCPOA.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear France Germany London Paris Tehran United Kingdom Weapon

Recent Stories

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar arr ..

15 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.