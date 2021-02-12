MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) France, Germany and the United Kingdom said Friday they were concerned over Iran's production of uranium metal, as confirmed by the IAEA, and remarked that it was banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, note with grave concern the recent confirmation by the IAEA that Iran is producing uranium metal in violation of the JCPoA.

Under the JCPoA, Iran committed not to engage in producing or acquiring uranium metal or to conduct research and development on uranium metallurgy for 15 years," the three countries said in a joint statement.

Iran "has no credible civilian justification for these activities, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon," the statement read.

Berlin, Paris and London called on Tehran to stop these activities and avoid any new steps that might be non-compliant with the JCPOA.