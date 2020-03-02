UrduPoint.com
France, Germany, UK To Provide $5.57Mln To Iran To Fight COVID-19 - UK Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:27 PM

France, Germany, UK to Provide $5.57Mln to Iran to Fight COVID-19 - UK Government

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (commonly referred to as the E3) will provide around 5 million euros ($5.57 million) in urgent additional support to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran, the UK government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) France, Germany and the United Kingdom (commonly referred to as the E3) will provide around 5 million Euros ($5.57 million) in urgent additional support to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran, the UK government said on Monday.

"The E3 has also committed to providing urgent additional financial support close to 5 million to fight the COVID-19 epidemic affecting Iran, through the WHO [the World Health Organization] or other UN agencies," the UK government said in a statement.

Apart from that, material support will be provided to Iran. Equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves will be transported by plane later in the day.

